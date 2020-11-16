Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez feels that criticism and questions about his game has only spurred him to become a better version of himself. In the twilight of his career, 40-year-old Hafeez has been producing some great performances for national as well as the T20 franchise sides that he is playing for. <p></p> <p></p>"I have always taken it as a challenge to do better when faced with criticism or questions over my age and future. It has spurred me on to become a better player," said Hafeez, who has been named in Pakistan's squad for the New Zealand tour. <p></p> <p></p>Hafeez now only plays white ball cricket since retiring from Test cricket a few years back. The Pakistan selectors recently dropped seniors like Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Aamir, Asad Shafiq for the New Zealand tour but kept Hafeez in the touring contingent. <p></p> <p></p>"I have always played cricket with an open mind and without any fear from anyone. I am happy that even after reaching 40, I am still enjoying the game and also contributing to my teams," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Hafeez maintained that he would continue playing till he he feels that he has the hunger to succeed at the highest level. <p></p> <p></p>Hafeez said he was looking towards playing in the 2021 World T20 in India as Pakistan was developing a good T20 side and would be get better by the mega-event.