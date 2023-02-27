PSL 2023: Twitter Erupts After Rashid Khan's Helicopter Shot Takes Flight In Lahore
During the match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, Rashid Khan recorded a highlight reel moment with his splendid helicopter shot off Tom Curran's delivery
New Delhi: During the match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, Rashid Khan recorded a highlight reel moment with his splendid helicopter shot off Tom Curran's delivery. Rashid Khan's quickfire 18 off 12 balls helped Lahore Qalandars reach the 200 runs mark in the first innings. Abdullah Shafique (45 off 24), Fakhar Zaman (36 off 23), and Sam Billings (33 off 23) were the main hero Qlandars' innings, while Rashid and Sikandar Raza provided the final explosive push to the team.
.@rashidkhan_19's helicopter shot takes flight in Lahore! ?That travelled 9 9 metres ?#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/bclTlD4wh9 PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 27, 2023
Rashid Khan What A Shot That Was ? Now Show Levels To Islamabad United That You Are The Best Spinner!Sameel Khan ?? (@SameelKhan_08) February 27, 2023
Rashid You Beauty @rashidkhan_19#ShaheenShahAfridi#PSL08 pic.twitter.com/muQsTkWu59Cricket is Awesome (@cricketawesome1) February 27, 2023
The real highlight of the Lahore innings was the helicopter shot from the Afghanistan skipper. The six traveled 99 meters. It was a short off length delivery and Rashid picked it from outside off and send it straight to the stands.
THE SOUND FROM THE BAT?????? (@CallMeSheri1) February 27, 2023
This is some serious batting talent Khaan Saab ?Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) February 27, 2023
Social media has erupted following the splendid shot from Rashid Khan and the video of the six is going viral all over the internet. Many of the fans have even started posting memes within a few minutes. Rashid Khan has a massive fan following across the globe and fans once again are showering their love on him.
Meanwhile Dhoni after seeing this shot pic.twitter.com/u5fV8Obrc4(@SarcasticCowboy) February 27, 2023
