PSL 2023: Twitter Erupts After Rashid Khan's Helicopter Shot Takes Flight In Lahore

PSL 2023: Twitter Erupts After Rashid Khan's Helicopter Shot Takes Flight In Lahore

During the match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, Rashid Khan recorded a highlight reel moment with his splendid helicopter shot off Tom Curran's delivery

Updated: February 27, 2023 9:43 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: During the match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, Rashid Khan recorded a highlight reel moment with his splendid helicopter shot off Tom Curran's delivery.

Rashid Khan's quickfire 18 off 12 balls helped Lahore Qalandars reach the 200 runs mark in the first innings. Abdullah Shafique (45 off 24), Fakhar Zaman (36 off 23), and Sam Billings (33 off 23) were the main hero Qlandars' innings, while Rashid and Sikandar Raza provided the final explosive push to the team.

The real highlight of the Lahore innings was the helicopter shot from the Afghanistan skipper. The six traveled 99 meters. It was a short off length delivery and Rashid picked it from outside off and send it straight to the stands.

Social media has erupted following the splendid shot from Rashid Khan and the video of the six is going viral all over the internet. Many of the fans have even started posting memes within a few minutes. Rashid Khan has a massive fan following across the globe and fans once again are showering their love on him.

Also Read

More News ›
PSL 2023: Twitter Erupts After Rashid Khan's Helicopter Shot Takes Flight In Lahore
LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 16: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 7:30 PM IST February 27
Virat Kohli And Babar Azam: Haris Rauf Opens Up On His Dream Wickets
Pakistan Super League 2023: CCTV Cameras Worth Millions Stolen From Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan Super League: KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, KAR vs MUL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 14, At National Bank Cricket Stadium
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Mother Of Two-Year-Old, Sneha Deepthi Returns With Renewed P...

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant To Jasprit Bumrah, Top 5 Cricketers T...

IND Vs AUS 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Leads Fielding Practice For...

Aspiring Batters Should Watch Rohit Sharma To Understand How...

Ian Bishop Backs KL Rahul Ahead Of 3rd Test Against Australi...

Advertisement