PSL 2026 drama begins early! Mustafizur Rahman’s participation in doubt as BCB steps in

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s PSL 2026 participation hangs in the balance as BCB awaits government clearance amid rising security concerns.

Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh cricket team’s players may not be able to join the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 due to the current tense situation in the region.

Six players were picked in the auction and received No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB):

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Mustafizur Rahman

Parvez Hossain Emon (Lahore Qalandars)

Shoriful Islam

Nahid Rana

Tanzid Hasan Tamim (Peshawar Zalmi)

Rishad Hossain (Peshawar Zalmi)

However, the BCB has now decided they will ask the government for permission before allowing any player to travel to Pakistan.

Bangladesh Cricket Board to discuss with government first

BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedin explained the situation clearly to Cricbuzz.

“Of course, we will seek permission from the government before sending our cricketers for the PSL. Under normal circumstances, these things are not required. We provide clearance, they go, play, and return. But since the situation is not normal and there is a risk element concerning the players, obviously we will discuss it with the government,” he said.

“We will seek to know from the government whether it will be safe to travel or not, and based on that government decision, we will have to take the ultimate call on whether the players will go or not,” Nazmul added.

“Because it is not actually possible for us to understand the situation there. It is possible for the government to know. The government will know, and if the government tells us that it is safe to go and the players can travel, then the players will go. But, in principle, we have decided that we will give the NOC and they will go to play. But it depends on the situation at that time,” Nazmul concluded.

Players may miss New Zealand prep camp

If the government allows the players to travel to Pakistan, they will miss Bangladesh’s training camp for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand, which starts in the last week of March.

The series includes three ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand.

Partial NOCs issued to balance commitments

The BCB has given partial NOCs to make sure the players are available for the New Zealand series:

Mustafizur Rahman: NOC from March 26 to April 12, and again from April 24 to May 3

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, and Rishad Hossain: NOC until April 12

Parvez Hossain Emon: NOC until April 21 (will only play T20I series)

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