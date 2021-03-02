Things are going from bad to worse in the Pakistan Super League! Tentatively twenty-four hours after Australian spinner Fawad Ahmed contracted the deadly virus, reports have surfaced that two more players have tested positive for COVID-19. Reports suggest that one player from Islamabad United and two more players have contracted the virus.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, 244 PCR tests were done and three people have returned positive for coronavirus while around 40 tests results, all from one team, are awaited.

Two foreign players and one support staff are the ones who have been tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing. However, the match between Gladiators and United will go ahead as planned, start time 7 pm (local time).

“#HBLPSL6 updates: Tuesday’s match between Gladiators and United to go ahead as scheduled, start time 7 pm,” PSL tweeted.

Islamabad United on Monday informed that all other players of their team have returned a negative result for coronavirus.

“One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive for Covid and was immediately put in isolation 2 days ago. All other Islamabad United players and members have tested negative and have been cleared to play. We wish Fawad a speedy recovery,” Islamabad United tweeted.

Fawad on Monday thanked his fans for the kind messages and urged everyone to stay safe from the deadly virus.

“Thanks for all the kind messages, please keep remember me in ur prayers, much needed @IsbUnited @thePSLt20, and please everyone stay safe,” Fawad tweeted.

Islamabad United won the first two games in the tournament but a four-wicket haul from Wahab Riaz handed United the first defeat of the season on Saturday. Riaz led Peshawar Zalmi to a comfortable six-wicket win over Islamabad United in the 10th fixture of the PSL 6 at Karachi’s National Stadium on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)