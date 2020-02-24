After the ‘mobile phone’ controversy involving Karachi Kings manager Tariq Wasim took centre stage in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6 on the second day, English batsman Jason Roy has now accused Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz of ball-tampering during the game between Quetta Gladiators-Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

Noted Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq took to Twitter quoting a source who said that Roy had asked Riaz whether he had tampered with the ball to gain reverse swing. The bowler apparently behaved in an angry manner before Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed stepped in.

Meanwhile, playing down the controversy, Sarfaraz said that these issues happen in cricket when there is intense competition between the players and that it should not be blown out of proportion.

“Look these things happen in cricket when there is intense competition between the players,” said Sarfaraz.

In the mobile phone fiasco, the PCB official had said: “There was no issue yesterday. Tariq Wasim is the team manager for Karachi Kings and, as such, entitled to use a phone in the PMOA as per the anti-corruption code. The little confusion was created after the team sheet had someone else”s name as the team manager. The gentleman was actually an assistant manager. This was subsequently clarified and explained to the media who covered yesterday’s match. This is no more an issue in the HBL PSL 2020.”