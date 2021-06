PSL Final 2021 Live Streaming Cricket Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi: When And Where to Watch MUL vs PES

PSL Final Live Streaming Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

Two in-form teams – Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi – are going to face each other in the Pakistan Super League final in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Both sides are well-matched and hence it promises a mouthwatering match. While veteran Shoaib Malik would hold the key for Zalmi, Shimron Hetmyer would be the one to watch out for from the Sultans.

When is Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match?

The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Final match will take place on Thursday, June 24.

What are the timings of the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match?

The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match being played?

The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match?

The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match?

The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match will live stream on SonyLIV App.

Squads

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif