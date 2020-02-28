17-year-old Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is fast gaining a reputation across the world for his incredible pace. On Thursday, during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) game between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, the teen sensation stunned New Zealand’s Luke Ronchi with a 142 kmph yorker to clean bowl him.

Ronchi was looking to back away, make room for himself and open up the off-side, but it was too pacy for him to deal with as he could not get his bat down on time as the ball crashed onto the base of the leg stump.

Here is the fiery delivery:

ON REPEAT Watch Naseem Shah RIP out Ronchi’s stumps with an, absolute beast of a delivery! #IUvQG #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/TZD5BBtXMu PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 27, 2020

What was also surprising was that it was his very first delivery and he was on the money. Ronchi, who got off to a breathtaking start was dismissed early for a breezy four-ball 11.

The promising pacer returned with figures of 2/23 in his four overs.

Meanwhile, batting first Islamabad United posted a healthy 187 for seven in 20 overs. South Africa’s Colin Ingram was the top-scorer, he smashed a brilliant 40-ball 63*. Chasing 188 to win, the Gladiators gunned down the target with two balls to spare.

Thanks to England’s Jason Roy (50 off 38), who scored his second fifty in PSL 2020 followed by a cameo of Ben Cutting, who scored 42 runs off 17 balls. Cutting’s innings was laced with four sixes and two boundaries. This victory also helped Gladiators in grabbing the top spot in the league table with six points.

Not long ago, Shah became the youngest bowler in the world to pick a hattrick. He did it at Rawalpindi Stadium against Bangladesh.