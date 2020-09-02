Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday evening announced that the remaining Pakistan Super League matches will be held after the Indian Premier League in UAE. PCB announced the schedule of the remaining four matches, and also made it clear that the games will be played under strict COVID-19 protocols for the safety of the players. All the reaming matches will be played in the iconic Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore.

Only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be a double-header and Eliminator 2 will be played on the following day, while PSL 2020 will conclude on 17 November.

Fixtures:

Saturday, Nov 14: Qualifier (Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings) and Eliminator 1 (Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi)

Sunday, Nov 15: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)

Tuesday, Nov 17: Final

What remains a major hurdle for the PCB is the availability of the foreign stars as bilateral ties are slowly but surely resuming. It is reported that a limited number of spectators will be permitted in the ground and social distancing will be followed at all times.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “This announcement puts speculations to bed and provides absolute clarity and ample time for teams to plan and prepare for these crunch matches. It was important at this stage to state our intent and lock these dates in the diary in the best interest of the teams and the tournament.”

“The PCB was always keen and committed to hosting the remaining four matches as it believed an event of the magnitude of the HBL Pakistan Super League deserved a winner. We saw the excitement and buzz in the lead up to the competition earlier this year and look forward to promotional activations that will engage the fans once again,” he added.

Pakistan Cricket team recently toured England, where they lost the Test series 1-0 – but drew the three-match T20I series 1-1.