PSV vs BRG Dream11 Team, ECN Czech Super Series Week 5 – T10: Top Picks, Full Squad PSV Hann Munden vs Brno Rangers July 11 5:30 PM IST

PSV vs BRG Dream11 Team And Picks

PSV vs BRG Dream11 Tips: The fourth and final weekend league in the ongoing ECN Czech Super Series. Three teams have already made it to the finals. Week 5 will give us our fourth team. Eight matches will be played during the two-day affair with the winner joining Bohemian CC, Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians.

The four teams that will be hoping to progress include Brno Raptors, Moravian CC, Brno Rangers and Brno Raiders.

PSV Hann Munden vs Brno Rangers Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

PSV vs BRG Dream11 Top Picks

D Steyn, S Banerjee, K Venkataswamy, S Reddy, N Ahmed, T Kanhya Lal, S Sengupta, P Ganesan, R Ali, S Tiwari, N Tyagi.

PSV Hann Munden vs Brno Rangers SQUADS

PSV Hann Munden (PSV): Sajid Jaberkhel, Asad Sangari, Amanullah Sharifi, Kamran Niasi, Adeel Ahmad, Sardar Wali-Kakar, Nasir Rustamkheil, Vinod Joshi, Imran Hafiz, Matiullah Yousafzai, Gulraiz Mustafa, Nader Khan-Rahmany, Amin Zadran, Dawood Zadran, Omedullah Safi, Zaheer Khan-Jamali, Wahid Muhammad, Royal Sotra, Awal Khan-Safi, Junaid Javed

Brno Rangers (BRG): Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Anthony Francis, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali, Somsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala, Sandeep Tiwari, Arun Mathew

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PSV Dream11 Team/ BRG Dream11 Team/ PSV Hann Munden Dream11 Team/ Brno Rangers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.