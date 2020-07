PSV vs PBVA Dream11 Team, ECN Czech Super Series Week 5 – T10: Top Picks, Full Squad Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague Barbarians July 12, 1:30 PM IST

PSV vs PBVA Dream11 Team, ECN Czech Super Series Week 5 - T10: Top Picks, Full Squad Prague Spartans Vangu

PSV vs PBVA Dream11 Team And Picks

PSV vs PBVA Dream11 Tips: The fourth and final weekend league in the ongoing ECN Czech Super Series. Three teams have already made it to the finals. Week 5 will give us our fourth team. Eight matches will be played during the two-day affair with the winner joining Bohemian CC, Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians.

The four teams that will be hoping to progress include Brno Raptors, Moravian CC, Brno Rangers and Brno Raiders.

Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague Barbarians Toss Time: 1:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

PSV vs PBVA Dream11 Top Picks

Divyendra Singh, Sabwoon Davizi, Kranthi Venkataswamy(vc), Santhosh Reddy(c), Honey Gori, Prasanna Ganesan, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Satyajit Sengupta, Jaffar Stooman, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashokkumar Reddy

Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague Barbarians SQUADS

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Vineet Mahajan, Ghanshyam Kumar, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Santhosh Reddy, Prasanna Ganesan, Satyajit Sengupta, Vysakh Jagannivasan, Shobit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Suhaib Wani and Kranthi MV

Prague Barbarian Vandals Squads

Honey Gori, M Sai Vandrasi, Pankaj Kumar, Uday Gali, Pradeep Gangappa, Sagar Madhireddy, Birendra Kumar and Kushagra Bhatnagar, Divyendra Singh, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Balakrishnan, Shantanu Kulkarni, Jafar Stooman

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PSV Dream11 Team/ PBVA Dream11 Team/ Prague Spartans Vanguards Dream11 Team/ Prague Barbarian Vandals Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.