Jamaica: A few days back, former West Indies cricketer Winston Benjamin had requested Indian icon, Sachin Tendulkar, to help him improve the cricket infrastructure in West Indies. Benjamin had requested Sachin to donate cricket kits which he can distribute to young and budding cricketers. Benjamin’s emotional appeal to Tendulkar caught the eyes of the world, however, the Master Blaster did not respond to the request, at least on social media and we don’t know if he has got in touch with him secretly.

“Mr. Tendulkar if you are in a position, could you assist me? Hit me up,” he said while sharing his phone number.” “I would like to thank my good friend Mohammad Azharuddin. He sent me some equipment over. Azhar, congratulations! And thank you so much for that assistance. Stay in touch. Anyone else who wants to contribute, feel free.”

“Previously, we used to have a tournament in Sharjah where it used to be like a benefit game for players from different countries. I don’t want benefit. All I want is for somebody to say ‘here is some equipment’ 10-15 bats, that is good enough for me. I don’t want 20000 US dollars. I just want some equipment so that I can give back to youngsters. That’s all I am asking,” Benjamin said in a video shared by veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Benjamin’s request has been heard by Puma cricket who has promised to sent kits for the budding cricketers in West Indies. Puma India replied to a post and confirmed the development. ‘We hear you, Winston. Let’s get these kids padded up,’ replied Pujma cricket.

This is not the first time Puma has come forward for help. Last year, Zimbabwe cricketer Ryan Burl asked for sponsors on social media saying that they need sponsors so that he doesn’t have to repair their shoes after every match. Puma then had sent a pair of shoes to Burl.