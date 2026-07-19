Punit Goenka thanks FIFA, fans and Zee Team ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Dear Team FIFA,

Just before the final of the world’s biggest sporting event (the FIFA World Cup), I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to FIFA for supporting us in bringing the excitement and passion of football to millions of fans in India.

It has been a truly wonderful journey. Together, we have worked to take football to every corner of India, inspire billions of fans, and grow the sport.

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This partnership marks a major milestone in transforming the future of football in India. Working as a team, we have taken a major step towards making football a vital part of India’s sports content and culture. Our dream is to instill a love for the game in the hearts of fans across the country.

Looking ahead, I want to assure you that our partnership will be a long and strong one. This is just a great start; together we have many more milestones to achieve.

On behalf of the entire Zee family, I thank FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the entire FIFA team for their trust, cooperation, and unwavering support.

I also express my gratitude to all our viewers and subscribers across the country. Your love and passion for football has inspired us every step of the way to provide you with the best match-viewing experience.

Thank you to our advertisers, distribution partners, and all other business partners, without whose trust and support this dream would not have been possible. Thank you also to all our show presenters and football experts, who, with their excellent analysis, have enhanced the viewing experience for viewers.

And most importantly, I salute every member of the Zee team. Your hard work and dedication have transformed this grand dream into a grand success. This success belongs to all of you, and I am proud of you.

The journey of football in India has just begun. We will continue to inspire new generations to embrace this sport. And we promise that one day, we will all celebrate the moment when India proudly takes the field at the FIFA World Cup!

Best wishes!

Yours,

Punit Goenka