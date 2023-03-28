Advertisement
Punjab IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League
Punjab IPL Team Squad for 2023: Here is the list of Punjab's squad, retained players, and released players for the Indian Premier League 2023.
New Delhi: Punjab will be starting their campaign in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League under a new captain, Shikhar Dhawan. The franchise made headlines in the IPL Auction 2023 when they spent Rs 18.50 crores on Sam Curran, thus making him the most expensive buy in the history cash-rich league.
The Punjab-based franchise have a lot of firepower in its arsenal and will attempt to get its first IPL title this time around. They are a strong squad but will definitely miss the English explosive batter, Jonny Bairstow. Matthew Short has filled his spot and is a great asset on his own. They have a strong middle order as well that consists of players like Liam Livingstone and Sikandar Raza.
Punjab Retained Players List for IPL 2023
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.
Punjab Released Players List for IPL 2023
Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee
IPL Auction 2023- Complete List Of Players Bought By Punjab
Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Will Jacks (INR 3.2 crore), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh), Sonu Yadav (INR 20 lakh).
Punjab Squad IPL 2023 Team Players List
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.
