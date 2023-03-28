Punjab IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League

Punjab will be starting their campaign in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League under a new captain, Shikhar Dhawan. The franchise made headlines in the IPL Auction 2023 when they spent Rs 18.50 crores on Sam Curran, thus making him the most expensive buy in the history cash-rich league.

The Punjab-based franchise have a lot of firepower in its arsenal and will attempt to get its first IPL title this time around. They are a strong squad but will definitely miss the English explosive batter, Jonny Bairstow. Matthew Short has filled his spot and is a great asset on his own. They have a strong middle order as well that consists of players like Liam Livingstone and Sikandar Raza.