Punjab Kings Batter Shahrukh Khan Can Aspire to be Like Hardik Pandya: Scott Styris

Former New Zealand player Scott Styris heaped huge praise on Punjab Kings batter Shahrukh Khan and want the franchise to not put a lot of pressure on his shoulders in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Shahrukh has played a couple of handy knocks for Punjab this season lower down the order.

The Tamil Nadu player was sold for heft INR 5.25 Crore in the IPL 2021 Auction after his exploits in Tamil Nadu Premier League and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Punjab recruited him to the squad as the finisher but Styris want Shahrukh to develop his game naturally.

“I think that’s a lot of pressure to put on his shoulders. I would want to back up that truck a little bit and say no. Just let him play and develop! People develop at different speeds as well. He might take two-three-four seasons to get to a point where he is a reliable finisher, Styris said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

The former New Zealand batter claims it’s not fair for Shahrukh to get compare to West Indies power-hitter Kieron Pollard and want him to be like Hardik Pandya.

“I don’t want to compare anyone with Kieron Pollard, he’s 6 foot 5, he’s huge. Shahrukh Khan is a big guy as well. Maybe he can look to aspire to be like Hardik Pandya,” he added.

Styris further talked about Shahrukh’s journey in domestic tournaments like TNPL and Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“I’ve seen a lot of Shahrukh Khan because of my commentary days with the Tamil Nadu Premier League and he was a powerful striker of the ball in that league. I am glad to see him go on and do the same thing for the Tamil Nadu side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and that’s how he has earned his space,” he said.

The former cricketer said the PBKS batter should learn from the big-named players around him.

“Just let Shahrukh play like all the uncapped players, just let them develop; learn from the big-named players around them and when that happens, you just don’t know what can come from that,” he said.