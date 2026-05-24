Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer breaks silence on PBKS COMEBACK after six straight defeats in IPL 2026, says…

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer played one of the biggest innings of his IPL career when his team needed it the most, scoring an unbeaten century to keep PBKS alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race. After six straight defeats, Punjab finally returned to winning ways with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

Iyer remained unbeaten on 101 and led the chase brilliantly alongside Prabhsimran Singh, helping PBKS move into the top four and keeping their playoff hopes alive heading into the final round of league matches.

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Shreyas Iyer says maiden IPL hundred came at perfect time

After receiving the Player of the Match award, Iyer admitted the century felt extra special because it came during a must-win game for Punjab Kings.

The PBKS skipper said the dressing room badly needed a positive result after a difficult run of defeats.

“I’m ecstatic to be honest. It’s my first hundred and came at the right time when the team needed it. We won eventually after six consecutive losses. It’s a great positive and just hoping to support MI tomorrow,” Iyer said after being named Player of the Match.

Shreyas Iyer explains approach behind match-winning century

Iyer said he felt completely in control during the chase and focused on understanding the conditions instead of forcing shots early in the innings.

The PBKS captain also said finishing the match unbeaten made the century even more satisfying.

“It’s a surreal feeling when you finish off the game and score a century. All the batsmen dream of that.

“Today was one of the days when I felt super. I was in a great mindspace. I knew what I wanted, knew how the wicket was playing. Kinda reading the situation and how the wicket was playing helped me to score my runs, and the partnership was crucial. That creates the momentum in the game, and just to win it from there, I’m elated.”

Shreyas Iyer praises Prabhsimran Singh after big partnership

Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh completely changed the momentum of the chase with a superb 140-run partnership.

Prabhsimran attacked aggressively and scored 69, while Iyer anchored the innings calmly at the other end.

“I know if I give myself some time in the middle and time the ball as much as possible rather than getting on top of the ball and trying to score off a good ball. I feel it’s necessary for me to stay out there as much as possible because then the runs keep coming.

“Prabh – the way he took on the bowlers, it takes two to tango. He seriously showed us what he’s capable of. He was temperamentally active, and the communication we had in the middle was sensational.”

Shreyas Iyer applauds bowlers for turning game around

The PBKS skipper also credited the bowling attack for pulling things back after Lucknow Super Giants made a strong start.

He singled out Azmatullah Omarzai and Yuzvendra Chahal for delivering key spells under pressure.

“Elated by their performance. Even though we went 16 off the first over. Just to get the game back towards us, Azmat bowled brilliantly. The first over, which he bowled, got a wicket and saved those crucial runs.

“It’s all about momentum in this situation, and just to get the game back, especially Yuzi, the way he came back and restricted runs. He got the crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant. Kudos to him; he leaked a lot of runs in the last game, but he showed his character.”

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