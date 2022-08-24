Punjab Kings Give Update On Change In Captaincy After Sacking Coach Anil Kumble

New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings have given a big update regarding the change in the captaincy of the team. Punjab Kings had a disappointing IPL 2022 season as they failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing on sixth place. After the tournament, the team sacked head coach Anil Kumble and some media outlets reported that they might part ways with captain Mayank Agarwal as well. However, the franchise have denied any such developments.

A report on the InsideSport website suggested that England’s Jonny Bairstow could lead the side in the upcoming IPL 2023 season. “No Mayank is not in plans to lead. He will need to focus on batting. He will be a crucial player for us. As for Anil, we are discussing a few options but nothing has materialized yet. We have time left. We will take a call at the right time,” a Punjab Kings official told the InsideSport website.

News reports published by a certain sports News website pertaining to captaincy of the Punjab Kings franchise has been making the rounds in the last few days. We would like to state that no official of the team has issued any statement on the same. Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 24, 2022

Punjab Kings have now confirmed that no such calls have been taken by the management regarding the captaincy yet. “News reports published by a certain sports News website pertaining to the captaincy of the Punjab Kings franchise have been making the rounds in the last few days. We would like to state that no official of the team has issued any statement on the same,” tweeted Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Mayank Agarwal had one of his worst seasons in IPL ever as a batter where scored only 196 runs in 13 games at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.50.