<strong>Mumbai:</strong> The first 200-run total was scored in this edition of the Indian Premier League and the team to do it was - Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB posted 205 for two in their stipulated 20 overs. And while one felt they would win the match easily, PBKS had other plans. A sensation show from Odean Smith helped Punjab do the unthinkable. PBKS won the match by five wickets and six balls to spare. <p></p> <p></p>While many records were broken and personal milestones achieved - there is one stat that will not please both the teams. The match saw a total of 45 extras being conceded which happens to be the most in the history of IPL. The previous highest was 38 which happened during a match between Deccan Chargers and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;