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Punjab Kings star reveals how Ricky Ponting, Shreyas Iyer changed his IPL 2026 mindset

Suryansh Shedge opened up on the dressing room conversations with Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer that changed his IPL 2026 season.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 09, 2026, 05:13 PM IST

Published On May 09, 2026, 05:13 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 09, 2026, 05:13 PM IST

Suryansh Shedge and Shreyas Iyer

Suryansh Shedge and Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings all-rounder Suryansh Shedge has credited head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer for helping him change his mindset during IPL 2026, saying their advice has played a huge role in his performances this season.

The Mumbai youngster said staying mentally strong during his time on the bench helped him remain prepared for opportunities when they finally came in the Punjab Kings playing XI.

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Shreyas Iyer helped Shedge stay calm and confident

Shedge revealed that Shreyas Iyer regularly spoke to him during the early phase of the tournament and encouraged him not to overthink situations beyond his control.

“Shreyas bhai told me during an internal match before the IPL that I was batting well and not to overthink. If I had thought about things not in my control, I wouldn’t have been able to perform in that situation,” Shedge said during a round table interaction on Saturday.

He talks a lot about technique and attitude.”

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns huge praise for fearless approach in IPL 2026, says former MI star

Ricky Ponting’s advice changed Shedge’s mindset

The 23-year-old also spoke about the influence of Ricky Ponting, who constantly reminded him about the importance of preparation and self-belief.

“Ricky sir has been all about preparation and preparation. He says whatever happens, be courageous, back yourself and know that you belong,” he said.

Shedge also shared an important conversation he had with Ponting after spending several matches on the sidelines earlier in IPL 2026.

After the fourth and fifth game, he asked me if I was frustrated. At first I said no, but then he asked me to tell him honestly. He said he understood how I was feeling – it’s easy to get bogged down and feel negative, but harder to stay in the present and focus on the job ahead so that you’re ready when the opportunity comes.

Time on the bench helped Shedge prepare better

Instead of getting disappointed after not being selected initially, Shedge said he used that extra time to improve his preparation and sharpen his game.

“When I wasn’t playing, I got one extra month for preparation. I think the attitude that I kept working as hard as possible every day helped me get into the playing XI.”

The Punjab Kings all-rounder added that his practice sessions are designed around match situations because of his finishing role in the team.

I have to be switched on from ball one. That’s what I do in net sessions. I give myself scenarios – targets in one over and how to achieve them.

Preparation-wise, it’s not different from the last two years, but the mindset shift has given me the edge.

Shedge explains batting mindset shift

Shedge said becoming more instinctive at the crease rather than thinking too much before every ball has helped improve his batting this season.

One shift I made was being instinctive and not pre-meditative, even in practice, and that has helped me achieve better success.”

Punjab Kings still confident despite recent struggles

Punjab Kings have struggled for consistency in recent matches after a strong start to IPL 2026, but Shedge insisted the team atmosphere remains positive.

Whenever we were winning, we still felt we were not at our best. In the last three games we haven’t been at our best. The next four games we will come back stronger, I can guarantee that.”

The focus is on keeping the atmosphere happy and peaceful. Right now we need to stick together as a team.”

Also Read: Former South Africa cricketer makes MASSIVE statement on Finn Allen after brutal IPL century vs DC

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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