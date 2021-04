Punjab skipper, KL Rahul says that they did well last game and they are looking to follow the same template. Rahul says that the strip looks the same that is the case in all pitches at Wankhede. Rahul says that he would like to look how the two Australian bowlers got hit and when a set batter is batting this ground can be cruel on bowlers. Tells he tries to encourage them and back them. Rahul informs they are unchanged as well.