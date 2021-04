5.4 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, out, OUT! TAKEN! Cummins gets a wicket and it is the big fish, Rahul. Rahul makes room again. Cummins bowls it on a length and it is a slower one. Rahul looks to go over mid off but ends up skying it. The timing is not quite there as he is a touch early in the shot. The fielder at mid off, Narine takes a good catch. This is turning out to be an excellent Powerplay for Kolkata.