The birthday boy, Chris Gayle is up for a chat! He says that he was having some coffee and it has been a long morning for him and it has been a good day so far. Says that he went to bed early and has been up since 3 am and he was up ever since. Tells that they practice at 5 pm and they have some time to sleep in the morning. Tells that if he does get a chance to play in this game, he will try his best to make the fans happy. Opines that it is a new start and they want to hit the ground running. States that it is a must-win game for them and they need to go hard and be fearless and give it their best shot. Ends by thanking his fans and his family and adds that he has no complaints as he is going strong at 42.Â