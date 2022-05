Pitch report – Ian Bishop is down for the pitch report. He says that this is not the biggest ground and there is high scoring rate from 16th to 20th over and yorkers are important for seamers in the death overs. He says that there is fair amount of grass on the one side of the pitch and the ball might skid on and the other side it bit dry and spinners will get help there. Overall, he says that we can expect a high-scoring contest.Â