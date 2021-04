Rashid Khan is caught for a little chat before the action. He says that the ball is coming out of the hand nicely. Tells that he enjoys this league and he is enjoying his game. Adds that he keeps watching himself and tries to learn from his mistakes. Rashid says that Gayle is one of the hardest hitters of the ball and clears the boundary easily. Tells getting a batter-like him out is difficult but he will look to do the basics right as if he misses his line against such batter they will punish you. Tells being consistent is what he looks to be. Tells if the ball is turning and if a bowler does not pitch in the right area then the batter can take advantage. Adds one cannot bowl back of a length as a spinner as the batter will hit him for a boundary.