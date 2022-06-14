PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth Crash Out Of Indonesia Open

<strong>Jakarta:</strong> Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu made a shock first-round exit from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event after suffering a straight-game defeat against China's He Bing Jiao, here on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>Seventh seed Sindhu lost 14-21 18-21 to Bing Jiao in the women's singles. Sindhu, a former world champion, has won two Super 300 titles -- the Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open -- this season. <p></p> <p></p>By virtue of this win, world No. 9 Bing Jiao, whom Sindhu had defeated at the Badminton Asia Championship, lead the Indian 10-8 on head-to-head record. <p></p> <p></p>The defeat at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno has affected Sindhu's preparations for the next month's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Also bowing out was B Sai Praneeth, who lost 16-21 19-21 to Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark in the men's singles. <p></p> <p></p>The mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto faced similar fate, crashing out in the opening round after losing 14-21 11-21 to Hong Kong combination of Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung Hong in just 32 minutes. <p></p> <p></p>In the Sindhu vs Bing Jiao match, the Indian was slow off the blocks as the Chinese didn't let her get a grip, racing to a 9-2 lead and then extended it to 11-4 at the break. <p></p> <p></p>Sindhu began playing aggressively after the break and pocketed four straight points to reduce the deficit to 8-11. But the Chinese didn't allow Sindhu to dominate the affair and easily bagged the first game. <p></p> <p></p>Trailing, Sindhu was expected to come out all guns blazing in the second game but it was Bing Jiao, who took an early 5-1 lead. <p></p> <p></p>Although the Chinese enjoyed a slight upper hand throughout the second game, Sindhu kept it close. But eventually Bing Jiao sealed the match in her favour. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>(PTI)</strong>