PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Birmingham: PV Sindhu would be looking to clinch gold when she takes on Michelle Li of Canada at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Here’s is all you need to know about her gold match today:

When will PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

PV Sindhu will play her final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 8, Sunday.

What time does PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 1.20 pm IST.

Where will PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.