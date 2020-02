QAT vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Qatar vs Ugand

Dream11 Team Prediction

QAT vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Qatar vs Uganda 1st T20I Match at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha 8:30 PM IST:

TOSS The toss between Qatar vs Uganda will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Mohammed Rizlan, Arnold Otwani

Batters Muhammad Tanveer, Roger Mukasa (VC), Zaheeruddeen Ibrahim

All-Rounders Noman Sarwar (C), Charles Waiswa

Bowlers Brian Mark Masaba, Iqbal Hussain Chaudhry, Saud Islam, Gayan Buddika

Probable Playing XIs:

Qatar:

Kamran Khan, Faisal Javed Khan, Saqlain Arshad, Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Rizlan (WK), Zaheeruddeen Ibrahim, Noman Sarwar, Muhammad Imran Ashraf, Muhammad Nadeem, Iqbal Hussain Chaudhry (C), Gayan Buddika.

Uganda:

Roger Mukasa, Saud Islam, Zephania Arinaitwe, Arnold Otwani (WK), Frank Akankwasa, Duesdedit Muhumuza, Brian Mark Masaba (C), Frank Nsubuga, Charles Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam.

SQUADS

Qatar:

Kamran Khan, Faisal Javed Khan, Saqlain Arshad, Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Rizlan (WK), Zaheeruddeen Ibrahim, Noman Sarwar, Muhammad Imran Ashraf, Muhammad Nadeem, Iqbal Hussain Chaudhry (C), Gayan Buddika, Muhammad Awais Malik, Khurram Shahzad, Imal Malindu.

Uganda:

Roger Mukasa, Saud Islam, Zephania Arinaitwe, Arnold Otwani (WK), Frank Akankwasa, Duesdedit Muhumuza, Brian Mark Masaba (C), Frank Nsubuga, Charles Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Trevor Bukenya, Richard Agamire.

