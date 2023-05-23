New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings batting first put 172 runs on the scoreboard against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans didn't get the start they wanted as they lost both Wriddhiman Saha and skipper Hardik Pandya inside the powerplay itself. Deepak Chahar sent Saha back and Theekshana got the better of the GT skipper.

The visitors faced their third blow of the night after star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Dasun Shanaka in the 11th over and with this wicket, Jadeja became the first left-arm bowler to have 150 IPL wickets. He also became the third all-rounder with more than 1000 runs and has 150 IPL scalps in front of his name.

Jadeja striked again and this time he cleaned up the dangerous David Miller and provided his team with a crucial fourth wicket.