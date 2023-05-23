Advertisement

Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT: Ravindra Jadeja Creates History, Becomes First Player With To Reach This Milestone

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Dasun Shanaka in the 11th over and with this wicket, Jadeja became the first left-arm bowler to have 150 IPL wickets.

Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT: Ravindra Jadeja Creates History, Becomes First Player With To Reach This Milestone
Updated: May 23, 2023 10:38 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings batting first put 172 runs on the scoreboard against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans didn't get the start they wanted as they lost both Wriddhiman Saha and skipper Hardik Pandya inside the powerplay itself. Deepak Chahar sent Saha back and Theekshana got the better of the GT skipper.

The visitors faced their third blow of the night after star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Dasun Shanaka in the 11th over and with this wicket, Jadeja became the first left-arm bowler to have 150 IPL wickets. He also became the third all-rounder with more than 1000 runs and has 150 IPL scalps in front of his name.

Jadeja striked again and this time he cleaned up the dangerous David Miller and provided his team with a crucial fourth wicket.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Fifty Help CSK Put 172 Runs On Board

Ruturaj Gaikwad's half-century (60 off 44) and Devon Conway's 40 off 34 helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) post 172/7 against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Conway was struggling for rhythm but Gaikwad was fluent as usual and stroked to his fourth fifty of the season. GT pulled things back nicely during the middle overs and seemed to have control of the proceedings. Towards the end, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali chipped in with cameos to put up 172/7 on the board.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read

More News ›
Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT: Ravindra Jadeja Creates History, Becomes First Player With To Reach This Milestone
Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT: Silence In Chepauk As MS Dhoni Departs After Scoring Just 1 Run
Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT: BCCI To Plant 500 Trees For Every Dot Ball Bowled In IPL 2023 Playoffs
MS Dhoni Cried That Night, He Became Emotional: Harbhajan Singh Shares Never-Heard Before Tale About CSK Skipper
Live CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: MS Dhoni's Men vs Hardik Pandya's Titans Fight For Final Berth | BUILDUP
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT: Ravindra Jadeja Creates History, Becomes First Player With To Reach This Milestone

Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT: Ravindra Jadeja Creates History, Bec...

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricke...

Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT: Silence In Chepauk As MS Dhoni Departs After Scoring Just 1 Run

Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT: Silence In Chepauk As MS Dhoni Depar...

Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT: BCCI To Plant 500 Trees For Every Dot Ball Bowled In IPL 2023 Playoffs

Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT: BCCI To Plant 500 Trees For Every Do...

Ollie Robinson Fit To Join England Squad For Ireland Test After Injury Scare

Ollie Robinson Fit To Join England Squad For Ireland Test Af...

Advertisement