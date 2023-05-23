Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT: Ravindra Jadeja Creates History, Becomes First Player With To Reach This Milestone
Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Dasun Shanaka in the 11th over and with this wicket, Jadeja became the first left-arm bowler to have 150 IPL wickets.
New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings batting first put 172 runs on the scoreboard against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Tuesday.
Gujarat Titans didn't get the start they wanted as they lost both Wriddhiman Saha and skipper Hardik Pandya inside the powerplay itself. Deepak Chahar sent Saha back and Theekshana got the better of the GT skipper.
The visitors faced their third blow of the night after star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Dasun Shanaka in the 11th over and with this wicket, Jadeja became the first left-arm bowler to have 150 IPL wickets. He also became the third all-rounder with more than 1000 runs and has 150 IPL scalps in front of his name.
Jadeja striked again and this time he cleaned up the dangerous David Miller and provided his team with a crucial fourth wicket.
Ruturaj Gaikwad's Fifty Help CSK Put 172 Runs On Board
Ruturaj Gaikwad's half-century (60 off 44) and Devon Conway's 40 off 34 helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) post 172/7 against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, here on Tuesday.
Conway was struggling for rhythm but Gaikwad was fluent as usual and stroked to his fourth fifty of the season. GT pulled things back nicely during the middle overs and seemed to have control of the proceedings. Towards the end, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali chipped in with cameos to put up 172/7 on the board.
