The Chepauk Stadium was really excited to see MS Dhoni bat but the legendary wicket-keeper batter failed to make out the most of the opportunity and got out after scoring just 1 run. Dhoni came out to bat in the 19th over but his stint at the crease was really short.

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings is competing against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Tuesday. The winner of this clash between CSK and GT will have the first spot in the finals of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

GT won the toss and invited Chennai to bat first. CSK got off to a decent start as the openers joined 49 runs in the batting powerplay without losing a wicket. The hosts almost lost Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket in the second over but a no-ball from Darshan Nalkande gave the opener a second chance.

CSK openers, Conway and Gaikwad kept on progressing the scoreboard from there and provided their team a stable base by the end of the first powerplay. Ruturaj Gaikwad completed his 4th half-century of the season in the 9th over and once again ensured his team with a good start.

However, CSK lost a bunch of wickets after the 11th over and their top four was back in the pavilion by the 16th over. No CSK batter apart from Gaikwad could manage to play a good knock as a result, they could only post 172 runs on the scoreboard.

CSK vs GT Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Subs: Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi