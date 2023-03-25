Virat Kohli enjoys a massive fan following and is arguably the most loved cricketer in the country. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's picture from a class 9th question paper is going viral on social media. The students were asked to write 100-120 words on Virat Kohli's image, which was from his century against Afghanistan in the T20 Asia Cup in 2022.

However, Kohli scored a hundred against Afghanistan in the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 and never looked back since then. He was the top scorer for India in the T20 World Cup, scoring one ODI century against Bangladesh and two ODI hundreds against Sri Lanka before slamming his 28th Test hundred against Australia in the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli is well and truly back to his peak form. The batter went through a massive slump between 2019-2022 and failed to hit a century. Questions were raised about his technique and many termed Kohli a finished product.

The Indian Premier League 2023 is now just days away and Kohli's form will give RCB a massive boost. Speaking on going through a lean patch and then rediscovering himself again, Virat Kohli said he is back to playing his best cricket.

"It was just about rediscovering the love for the game. That could happen when I stepped away from what was happening on the field for so long. I was trying to find ways when I was exhausted. I needed to connect myself as a human first, not judge myself constantly or keep myself under the scrutiny all the time. Staying away from the game helped me. That helped me rediscover the excitement and love for the game. When I came back, everything was an opportunity, nothing was pressure," Kohli said in a conversation with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"The results followed. I was able to play well in T20Is, ODIs, and recently in the Test series as well. I'm back to playing the way I do, there's still a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens in the IPL if I get to the level I really want to play. That would help the team," he added.