Quinton de Kock's Stumping of Rishabh Pant in 1st ODI Remind Fans of MS Dhoni; Watch Viral VIDEO

Paarl: Despite not playing international cricket, MS Dhoni still remains one of the most popular figures in cricket today. Of course, he does play the IPL. On Wednesday, when India took on South Africa in the first ODI at Boland Park an incident reminded fans of the ex-India captain.

South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock’s lightning-quick glovework found Rishabh Pant short of his ground. It was a stumping that reminded fans of Dhoni. The incident took place of the first ball of the 35th over from Andile Phelukwayo. Replays showed that Pant’s feet were in the air when the stumps were disturbed. Pant was dismissed for 16 off 22 balls.

Here is the video that may remind you of Dhoni as well: