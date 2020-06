Quit Test Cricket For Lack of Chances: Wahab Riaz

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has revealed his decision to quit playing Test cricket was due to lack of opportunities. Following his decision to retire from Tests, Riaz was dropped from the central contracts list by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The last time the left-arm pacer turned out in the whites for Pakistan was in October 2018.

“I played a Test in October, 2017 and then got another chance after exactly one year against Australia also in October on a flat pitch and was then dropped again for more than a year,” Riaz said.

To keep himself in a better position to play limited-overs cricket for Pakistan, Riaz said, he took the call.

“If I can’t play, it is not for me. So I was focusing on white ball cricket and felt it would be best if I focused on T20s and ODIs,” he said.

Riaz, alongside fellow left-arm pace Amir were both dropped from the contracts list and reports suggest it was a result of the duo quitting Test cricket at a time when the national team needed their services.

However, for the 34-year-old Riaz representing Pakistan is much more important than securing a national contract.

“I am fit and bowling well and I want to represent Pakistan in white ball cricket so my aim is to play for my country. Not getting a central contract is up to the cricket board,” he said.

Riaz has taken a combined 228 wickets from 27 Tests, 89 ODIs and 31 T20Is since making his international debut in 2008. “I like to be in the thick of action and do things for my team. If I can help my team win that is the most important thing for me, nothing else,” he said.