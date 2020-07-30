‘Quite Nervous And Did Not Know How to React’: Imran Tahir Recalls His First Meeting With MS Dhoni

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir was nervous and lost for words when he first met MS Dhoni after being bought by the Rising Pune Supergiant, a team which was part of IPL for two seasons.

Apart from being a quality spinner, Tahir has endeared himself to fans across the world with his free-spirited celebrations every time he picks a wicket.

“The first thing that comes to my mind is what a special man he (Dhoni) is,” Tahir told Crictracker in an interview. “I have a lot of respect for him and I have always been watching him on TV. I met him when I got picked for Rising Pune Supergiant. I was quite nervous and I didn’t know how to react.”

However, Dhoni himself approached Tahir, welcoming him into the RPS squad.

“…I was amazed that I was outside my room and he came to me and he invited me to come to his room. It was heartening to hear something from the legend and then I was like ‘Listen, you are offering me that, I will definitely be coming to your room,'” Tahir said.

He continued, “Because I wanted to be in his company, learn about cricket and how he achieved his goals. It was kind of him and that was the first time I met him personally. We still go to his room as he gets mangoes delivered from all over the world and we love that.”

Tahir, who now plies his trade for Chennai Super Kings in IPL, heaped praises on the team culture and management.

“It’s a very professional team and it’s from the owner till the management,” he said. “We have also gotten the best captain in the world. That’s how we manage things well as we have no pressure as players. Luckily we have gotten combinations that have helped us win a lot of our games.”

“We just play our game and we just enjoy it. It’s a family club and I have never felt so comfortable as every time we go there, they treat us as their family. It’s something you won’t see anywhere. CSK is the best franchise I have played for. Even my son likes CSK very much. There’s respect in there,” he added.