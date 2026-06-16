R Ashwin breaks silence on India A’s super over controversy against Sri Lanka A after dramatic defeat

What should have been a memorable moment in the India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Nation Series clash was marred by confusion, heated arguments and tense scenes after the match in Dambulla.

A pulsating encounter that went right down to wire eventually saw Sri Lanka A win in the Super Over but not before a few controversial moments left the Indian camp fuming. The game had ended in a tie after Sri Lanka A matched India A’s total of 265 on the last ball of their innings.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi involved in heated exchange after India A’s super over loss to Sri Lanka A

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However, with the light fading at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, there was doubt whether a Super Over could take place. India A captain Tilak Varma was seen in long discussions with the umpires immediately after the tie, arguing that the match should be decided through a Super Over. Several Indian players and support staff members also joined the conversation before officials eventually gave the go-ahead for the tie-breaker.

The drama did not stop there. During Sri Lanka A’s Super Over innings, Arshad Khan delivered a waist-high full toss on the final ball. No run was scored and players initially appeared ready to leave the field.

However, the umpires later called it a no-ball, leading to another round of discussions. The muddle about the ground was spreading, and Tilak again went up to the officials for clarification. The decision delayed proceedings further and added to the growing tension between the two sides.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi involved in heated post-match scenes

The emotions spilled over after Sri Lanka A secured victory.

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored five runs from two deliveries in the Super Over, looked visibly disappointed as he walked off the field. Television footage appeared to show the 15-year-old making contact with a Sri Lankan player while passing through the celebrations.

The situation briefly escalated before other players stepped in and separated those involved. Sooryavanshi was also seen exchanging words with Sri Lankan players before eventually leaving the field.

Ashwin reacts to the controversy

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin felt India’s frustration was understandable given the circumstances surrounding the finish.

“These games won’t have as many cameras as we are used to seeing in the IPL. The no-ball call in the Super Over was debatable, and the way Sri Lanka delayed coming in to bat in the Super Over really irked the India A side,” Ashwin wrote on X.

“The frustration shown by the Indian team was understandable, while what Sri Lanka did was play proper mind games. Great theatre #indAvsSlA“

These games wonâ€™t have as many cameras as we are used to seeing in the IPL. The No Ball call in the super over was debatable and the way Sri Lanka delayed coming into bat in the super over really irked the India A side.



The frustration shown by the Indian team wasâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/AQcsksJMuC — Ashwin ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ashwinravi99) June 15, 2026

India A fight back after early collapse

Earlier in the day, India A had staged an impressive recovery after finding themselves in serious trouble at 143 for seven.

Suyansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam turned the innings around with a crucial 104-run stand for the eighth wicket, helping India A reach a competitive total. But an expensive error in the partnership led to a 10-run penalty which later came back to haunt them in such a tight contest.

Sadeera leads Sri Lanka A to dramatic finish

Sri Lanka A looked determined to avoid another late collapse after letting a winning position slip against India A earlier in the tournament.

Sadeera Samarawickrama anchored the chase superbly with 93 runs, keeping his side in the contest throughout. The hosts eventually reached exactly 265 thanks to a tense final over from Arshad Khan, forcing the game into a Super Over.

The victory lifted Sri Lanka A to the top of the points table and moved them a step closer to securing a place in the tournament final.