R Ashwin calls Mukul Choudhary was ‘Fabulous’ as Langer compares him to Virat Kohli

R Ashwin and Justin Langer hails 21-year-old Mukul Choudhary after his explosive unbeaten 54 off 27 balls helped LSG beat KKR in a last-ball thriller. Ashwin said India’s T20 batting depth is 'scary', while Langer compared him to Virat Kohli.

mukul choudhary justin langer

The 21-year-old Mukul Choudhary produced a sensational finishing knock to help Lucknow Super Giants register a thrilling victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 on Thursday.

Chasing a tricky target, LSG were under pressure but the young batter kept his cool and smashed an unbeaten 54 off just 27 balls to guide his team to a memorable win. His explosive innings included 2 fours and 7 sixes, with at least one six coming in each of the last five overs.

Read Also: From overthinking to IPL match-winner: Mukul Choudhary credits Rishabh Pant after last-ball heroics vs KKR

R Ashwin praises Mukul Choudhary

Former Indian spinner R Ashwin was highly impressed with Mukul’s performance and took to social media to praise the youngster.

“Mukul Choudhary was fabulous last night. Guess who were in the bidding war with @LucknowIPL Surprise surprise it was @rajasthanroyals, well done LSG to secure a player who looks promising and beyond. The composure Mukul showed towards the end defines the IPL in many ways, it’s allowing India to quickly run away with the T20 format itself. The kind of batting quality India will be able to throw into these T20 World Cup’s is scary to say the least.#ipl2026“, Ashwin posted on X.

Justin Langer compares Mukul to Virat Kohli

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer also had high praise for the young star. He called Mukul a ‘great athlete’ with a ‘sharp brain’ and compared his running between the wickets to that of Virat Kohli.

“What I love the most is that he is a real athlete, and the way he runs between the wickets is elite. It is like how Virat runs between the wickets, but the other thing about him is his game sense.

“We have had some practice games, and the way he talks about the game is like he has been playing 300 matches. So, he has got some power, he is a great athlete, and he has got a sharp brain. He has a very curious mind and wants to get better. He went away and worked on the short ball. We have been doing drills with him every day, and then it came out in practice and in the game,” said Langer on JioHotstar.

Mukul’s match-winning knock has suddenly made him one of the most talked-about young talents in IPL 2026.