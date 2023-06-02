R Ashwin Likely To Miss Out On WTC Final: Aussie Coach's Massive Reveal

Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori feels that India might drop R Ashwin from the WTC final

London: India and Australia will clash for the World Test Championship title at the Oval from June 7. India's playing 11 has been a hot topic of debate, with team India missing some regular Test players due to injuries. However, the batting looks sorted with Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane certain to play. There will be a toss-up between Wriddhiman Saha and Ishan Kishan for the wicketkeeper slot.

Another decision India will have to take will be going in with four seamers and one spinner or three pacers and two spinners. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been phenomenal for India but will India take the risk of playing just three seamers in the English conditions?

Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori shed light on Australia's preparations and revealed that they had a long discussion about India's bowling attack. Vettori said that he feels India will play Jadeja and go in with Shardul Thakur as a seaming all-rounder, sidelining ace spinner R Ashwin.

"We have been debating that," Vettori said.

"I think Jadeja will play because of the batting he brings to the table and how successful he has been at that No.6 position.

"Then the question will be around that fourth seamer and the all-rounder in (Shardul) Thakur and Ashwin, but they are (both) pretty good choices."

India's Combination Might Not Allow Ashwin To Be In Playing 11: Daniel Vettori Vettori said that Ashwin is a very good bowler and will be the first-choice spinner in most teams but India's combination might force him to miss out.

"Ashwin is an incredible bowler and he will be the first choice in most teams, and just with their combinations it may lead to that (him missing selection)," Vettori said.

"We expect The Oval to behave how it always behaves.