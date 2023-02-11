R Ashwin Moves To No. 2 Position Elite List After Taking 5/37 Against Australia
Ashwin accounted for the dismissal of five out of six top-order batters, the last four of which were all trapped in front of the wickets.
New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin was on fire for Team India on Saturday (February 11), during the third day's play of first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur. The 36-year-old spinner picked up fifer in the second innings to help Rohit Sharma & Co. dismiss the visitors for just 91 runs. Ashwin accounted for the dismissal of five out of six top-order batters, the last four of which were all trapped in front of the wickets. Ashwin took a total of eight wickets in the match and by finishing with the match haul of 8/79, he has moved to the No.2 position in the list of highest wicket takers in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin leapfrogged Harbhajan Singh and Nathan Lyon to move to second spot with 97 wickets in 19 matches. Harbhajan and Lyon have featured in a total of 18 and 23 India-Australia Test matches respectively in which they have taken 95 wickets each. They are now at the No. 3 and 4 position respectively. Kumble is at the No. 1 list of highest wicket takers in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In 20 matches, he has 111 wickets to his name. Ashwin, who has 97 scalps to his name, will have the chance to become the second bowler in history to take 100 plus in Border-Gavaskar Trophy if he takes three or more wickets in the second Test that will start next week in Delhi. As for the record, in the list of leading wicket takers in Border-Gavaskar series, the top-five positions are all occupied by spinners, with Ravindra Jadeja being there at the No. 5 position.
