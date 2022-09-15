New Delhi: Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin made it to India’s T20 World Cup squad despite not playing much T20 cricket of late. Ashwin has played just five T20Is this year, including two games in the Asia Cup. While many doubted if Ashwin will make it to the World Cup squad, especially with Yuzvendra Chahal, and Axar Patel almost certain to be picked, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid wanted the experienced spinner in the team.

As per reports, the selectors wanted to pick Mohammed Shami over Ashwin, but the coach-captain nodded for Ashwin. The spinner will next be seen in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa before the marquee event in Australia. However, he might not be the first-choice spinner, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel likely to get the first shot in the playing 11.

Meanwhile, a video of R Ashwin is going viral on social media where Ashwin can be seen bowling to street cricketers.

Ashwin was bowling to some fans in Chennai today! ? #YourShots by Ajith Namboothiri (send in yours at yourshots@cricinfo.com) pic.twitter.com/1RYpFPtYsX ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 14, 2022

Ashwin made a name for himself as a T20 specialist who had multiple variations in his armoury. It was his stellar stats in limited-overs cricket that helped him earn his maiden Test cap in 2011. Over the next few years, Ashwin became India’s primary spinner across formats but soon lost his place to Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in limited overs cricket.

In the last couple of years, Ashwin has been in and out of the team, and to be fair, his performances have not been consistent as well. Yet, one cannot deny that Ashwin is one of the best players to represent the country. Ashwin has taken 442 wickets in Tests in 86 matches, 151 wickets in ODIs in 131 matches, and 66 wickets in 56 T20I games. He has a stellar IPL record as well, accounting for 157 wickets in 154 matches.