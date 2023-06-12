R Ashwin Reacts To India's World Test Championship Final Defeat To Australia

R Ashwin reacted to India's defeat in the WTC final and said that the team played well for 2 years and it is time to thank the players and coaching staff for their support.

New Delhi: After India's loss to Australia in the World Test Championship final, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his unwavering support for the team and commended their relentless efforts throughout the 2021-23 cycle.

Australia clinched a dominant 209-run victory early on the fifth day of an enthralling contest at The Oval on Sunday. Chasing the target of 444, India were bowled out for 234 in the second innings, with the last seven wickets falling for just 70 runs.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin congratulated Australia for winning the WTC title and acknowledged team India's efforts throughout the cycle.

"Congratulations Australia on winning this #WTCFinal and closing out this cycle of test cricket. It is disappointing to end up on the wrong side of things, nevertheless, it was a great effort over the last 2 years or so to get here in the first place.

"Amidst all the chaos and scathing assessments, I feel it's very important to acknowledge all my teammates who played in this cycle and most importantly the coaching and support staff who have held on like a rock of support," Ashwin tweeted.

With 474 wickets in 92 matches at a strike-rate of 51.8, including 32 five-wicket innings hauls, Ashwin, the top-ranked Test bowler, was left out of the marquee clash as India preferred four fast-bowlers.

Ashwin's exclusion from the playing eleven has invited severe criticism of the Indian team from former cricketers of both nations.

Australia's victory was set up on Day One, posting 469 as Travis Head and Steve Smith made 163 and 121 respectively after being put into batting first, and bundled India out for 296, taking a first-innings lead of 173 runs.

After declaring their second innings at 270/8 to set an improbable 444-run target for India, Australia bowled out India for 234 to win by 209 runs before lunch on day five to clinch their first-ever WTC title.