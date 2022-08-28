R Ashwin Says Shaheen Afridi Would Have Fetched 14-15 Crores In IPL Auction

New Delhi: Much-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match is just hours away. This will be the first meeting between India and Pakistan post India’s defeat in the T20 World Cup 2021. Both India and Pakistan have been dealt injury blows ahead of the tournament.

India lost Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel due to injuries while Pakistan had to let go of Shaheen Afridi due to the same. Afridi has been one of the best pacers in the last few years. He was the chief architect of Pakistan’s win in the T20 World Cup 2021 against India as he blew away the star-studded India top order.

Meanwhile, India spinner R Ashwin has heaped praise on Shaheen Afridi, saying that losing Afridi is a big blow to the Pakistan team. Ashwin went on to say that Afridi would have fetched 14-15 crores if he was in IPL auction.

“Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf bowled well the last time we faced Pakistan, but it was Shaheen Afridi’s opening burst that broke the game at the top. A major setback for them ahead of this game is Afridi’s injury.”

“I have thought a lot about how crazy it would have been if Shaheen Afridi had been there in an IPL auction. A tall left-arm seamer who sets the game with the new ball and also unleashes yorkers at the death. He might have gone for 14-15 crore had he been there at the IPL auction,” said Ashwin.

Despite Afridi’s absence, Ashwin feels that Pakistan’s bowling attack is very potent to trouble any bowling attack. “All Pakistani fast bowlers clock 140-145 kph consistently. I don’t think any team in world cricket has such a rich backup of fast bowlers. Pakistan have always been a side with so much raw talent on display,” said Ashwin.