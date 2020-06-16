Racism will not be tolerated read a statement on the Rajasthan Royals Twitter account on Tuesday. The IPL franchise claimed that it had blocked a user for a highly objectionable tweet directing racist abuse towards an RR player in a reply to one of their tweets yesterday. <p></p> <p></p>"We spotted a highly objectionable &amp; disturbing tweet directing racist abuse towards our player in a reply to one of our tweets yesterday. We reported &amp; blocked the individual immediately. Diversity is integral to Rajasthan Royals. Racism will NOT be tolerated," Rajasthan Royals had tweeted. <p></p><div class="SandboxRoot env-bp-350" data-twitter-event-id="0"> <p></p><div id="twitter-widget-0" class="EmbeddedTweet EmbeddedTweet--cta js-clickToOpenTarget" lang="en" data-click-to-open-target="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1272801728082006017" data-iframe-title="Twitter Tweet" data-scribe="page:tweet" data-twitter-event-id="1"> <p></p><div class="EmbeddedTweet-tweetContainer"> <p></p><div class="EmbeddedTweet-tweet"> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We spotted a highly objectionable &amp; disturbing tweet directing racist abuse towards our player in a reply to one of our tweets yesterday. We reported &amp; blocked the individual immediately. <p></p> <p></p>Diversity is integral to Rajasthan Royals. Racism will NOT be tolerated.</p> <p></p> Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1272801728082006017?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 16, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Not long ago, the death of African-American George Floyd by a white policeman caused a global furore, where athletes and others are coming out in the open and narrating personal instances of facing racism themselves. <p></p> <p></p>West Indies allrounder Daren Sammy recalled an instance when he was referred to as 'Kaalu' (meaning black) by the IPL teammate Ishant Sharma. Sammy said that at that time he did not know what it meant, but he does now. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>