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Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gautam Gambhir’s advice helped me score hundred against India

Rahmanullah Gurbaz played one of the finest innings of his ODI career against India, smashing a record-breaking century in Dharamsala. After the match, the Afghanistan opener revealed how a conversation with Gautam Gambhir helped him improve his shot selection and batting approach.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 14, 2026, 11:41 AM IST

Published On Jun 14, 2026, 11:41 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 14, 2026, 11:41 AM IST

Gurbaz's Message for Gautam Gambhir Grabs Attention

Gurbaz's Message for Gautam Gambhir Grabs Attention

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz continued his fine form against India with a breathtaking century in the rain-shortened first ODI at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The aggressive right-hander dominated the Indian bowling attack from the outset and produced one of the most explosive innings of his ODI career, giving Afghanistan a strong platform despite the team’s eventual collapse.

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Gurbaz’s record-breaking hundred lights up Dharamsala

Batting in a 25-over contest, Gurbaz wasted no time taking the attack to the Indian bowlers. He smashed 102 runs from just 51 deliveries and brought up his ninth ODI hundred in only 48 balls.

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The milestone made it the fastest ODI century by an Afghanistan batter and the second-fastest hundred scored against India in ODI cricket.

His fearless strokeplay kept Afghanistan on top for most of the innings and provided entertainment for the crowd despite difficult batting conditions.

Gautam Gambhir’s advice helped improve shot selection

Speaking during the innings break, Gurbaz revealed that a recent conversation with India head coach Gautam Gambhir after the Test match in New Chandigarh had a positive impact on his batting.

After the Test match, I had a very good conversation with Gautam Gambhir, sir. That discussion really helped me. I worked on those ideas in the nets, and I’m very grateful for the guidance.

When the Test match ended, I told him that I wanted to improve my shot selection. He shared some positive ideas, and I was able to apply them today. I just tried to play positively, and it worked for me,” Gurbaz said.

Simple approach worked in shortened game

Gurbaz said Afghanistan’s batting plan was straightforward after the match was reduced to 25 overs per side.

I’m grateful for the performance. I think the approach was very simple and easy, just to play positive cricket. We knew it was a 25-over game, but I know my game as well. I just backed myself and played for the team. It was nice to contribute.

Despite his brilliant knock, Afghanistan could not fully capitalise on the strong start. India’s bowlers fought back impressively, with debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey claiming three wickets each. Arshdeep Singh also chipped in with two wickets as Afghanistan were bowled out for 194 in 24.5 overs.

Scoring a hundred against India is special

Gurbaz admitted that reaching three figures against India on their home soil was a memorable achievement and credited his preparation for the success.

It’s always nice to do something for your country and make everyone proud. I trust my training and preparation. I work hard, and this innings is the result of that hard work. I’m very grateful. Scoring a hundred against India in India is special, but as I mentioned, it’s the reward for the effort I’ve put in,” he added.

Pitch offered assistance to spinners

The Afghanistan batter also felt the conditions were not entirely easy for stroke-making and believed the spinners had enough help from the surface.

To be honest, the wicket isn’t easy, especially against spin. There was some turn and assistance for the spinners. But my focus was on backing myself and staying positive. There is definitely something in the pitch for the spinners, and if they bowl well, they can make an impact.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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