Rahmanullah Gurbaz opens up on Test excitement against team India, says…

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz expressed that playing against India in the upcoming one-off Test is a long-held dream coming true as he described the chance to participate in red-ball cricket in India as a special milestone in his career.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz excited to face India in historic test clash

Watching Afghanistan’s early steps in Test cricket from a distance, Gurbaz acknowledged that this moment has deep personal importance as his team strives to make its mark in the longest format.

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“I feel amazing. I remember the first Test which I was not part of the test match and I was watching on the TV. Yeah, it just was a dream to play against India in India in Test cricket. Finally, I’m here. Very excited for this game, yeah,” Gurbaz said.

Afghanistan arrive for the fixture after an extended period of preparation, having spent more than a month working on their red-ball game before travelling to India. Gurbaz believes the groundwork has left the squad well placed heading into the contest.

“Been very nice. From the last one and a half months, we were practicing in Afghanistan and then we came here early a little bit and then we had a good practice session here in Chandigarh as well that I think we are very well prepared and looking for a good game,” the keeper-batter said.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz heaps praise on head coach Richard Pybus

While Afghanistan have made significant strides in white-ball cricket, Gurbaz acknowledged that Test cricket remains a learning process for a side still building experience in the format. He stressed that the team has embraced the challenge and is determined to compete despite its relative inexperience.

“It’s a learning for us. We are not that well experienced in Test cricket, which I think in Test cricket, you really need experience and test experience, actually. I think it’s a good learning for us and also we had a very good camp and we had a very good red ball practice.

“I think mentally, physically, we are well prepared and the way we practiced and the way the boys are ready, I think we are very ready to fight and at the same time, we just need to be looking for a good game to play a good cricket game. And yeah, it’s a new challenge for me, but as a cricketer, I don’t need to make excuses and I’m well prepared to play a good cricket,” Gurbaz noted.

The match will also mark the beginning of a new chapter under head coach Richard Pybus, who is overseeing his first assignment with the side. Gurbaz spoke highly of the experienced coach, praising both his support and knowledge.

“He’s such a nice man. He’s an encouraged guy and I think he’s a very well supporter for all of us. It’s our first tour with him and hopefully we keep continuing the good memories which we had before. And yeah, his knowledge is more than our age. I think we are lucky to have a coach like him and hopefully we learn so much things from him,” he said.

With IANS Inputs.