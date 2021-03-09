Rahul Chahar is expected to join the Indian T20I set-up after Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarthy failed the fitness test. According to Cricbuzz, Chahar – who has been in the bubble since the Test series becomes an automatic choice. The same report suggests that the leg-spinner attended practice with the Indian team on Monday.

While KS Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Priyank Panchal – who were part of the reserves – were released for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.