New Delhi: Team India’s former skipper and current head coach Rahul Dravid celebrate his 50th birthday on Wednesday, 11th January. He is to date hailed as one of the greatest batters to play the game and is renowned by the title of ‘The Wall’.

He got his name from his batting approach. He used to bat for a long time without giving any bowlers any opening. His defence is till date hailed as one of the best and most technical. He used to frustrate the opposition bowling line-up just by standing on the crease.

He is also India’s second-highest runs scorer in test cricket and third-highest run-scorer overall. Dravid has smashed 24,208 runs with 48 international centuries in his career. He has represented India in 164 tests and 344 ODI matches. He has 13,288 runs in Test cricket and was also the first cricketer to have smash test tons against all test-playing nations.

Fans are showering love on Rahul Dravid on social media as Twitter is flooded with fans wishing the Indian head coach. Even BCCI posted a birthday post for Rahul Dravid. His contribution to the game of cricket would forever be inspirational.