Rahul Dravid Almost Confirms Mohammed Shami As Jasprit Bumrah’s Replacement For T20 World Cup

New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid has dropped a big hint about Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for the T20 World Cup. Even though he hasn’t confirmed anything, he has put his weight behind Mohammed Shami to replace Bumrah in the squad. Dravid said that they are monitoring Shami’s fitness and his recovery post Covod-19 and once they get his reports, a call on his inclusion can be taken.

“In terms of who the replacement is, we’ll have a look, we’ll see, we’ve got time until October 15th. Shami obviously is someone who’s in the standbys, but unfortunately for us, he couldn’t play this series, which would have been ideal from that perspective,” Dravid said in the post-match conference.

“He’s in the NCA (National Cricket Academy in Bangalore) at the moment – we’ll have to get reports as to how he’s recovering, and what’s his status after 14-15 days of Covid, and we’ll take a call, once I get reports on how he’s feeling, then we can take a call and the selectors can take a call on how we move forward on it,” Dravid added.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma also gave an update on Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for the T20 World Cup. Rohit said the team will be looking at players who have experience of playing in the Australian conditions. Shami has played plenty of cricket in Australia and was part of the 2015 World Cup team and twin Test series wins in Australia.

“We’ve got to get someone in who’s got experience, who’s bowled in Australia, and see what he has to offer. I don’t know who that guy is yet. There are a few guys in the reckoning for that, but we’ll make that call once we reach Australia.”

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World cup after suffering a back injury ahead of the T20I series against South Africa.