India’s Head Coach Rahul Dravid Joins The Squad Before India vs Pakistan Clash| Exclusive

Dubai: India’s head coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Indian cricket team in Dubai ahead of the blockbuster Asia Cup game against Pakistan on Sunday after testing negative for Covid-19.

Update: Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Indian team in Dubai ahead of the Pakistan clash. Also, Pakistan players will be wearing black armbands during the match to honour the flood affected people of Pakistan. @preetiddahiya pic.twitter.com/x8pJ7hVMVq CricketCountry (@cricket_country) August 28, 2022

Rahul Dravid’s return will boost the morale of the team as it looks to avenge the 10-wicket defeat inflicted by Pakistan at the same venue during the ICC T20 World Cup last year. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 23, placing his involvement during the Asia Cup in doubt, with former batter and present National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman being named as the interim head coach.

Dravid’s presence will be a big relief for skipper Rohit Sharma as the duo try to solidify their playing XI with an eye on the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. He was assessed by the BCCI medical team and after he tested negative for Covid-19, he was allowed to board the flight to Dubai.

Asia Cup 2022 is being played in the T20 format to serve as ideal preparation for the upcoming T20I World Cup.All the matches of the Asia Cup 2022 will start at 7:30 pm. The tournament was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka but the hosts were changed due to the recent political tensions in the country.

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule:

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B match August 27

2. India vs Pakistan Group A match August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Group B match August 30

4. India vs Hong Kong Group A match August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group B match September 1

6. Pakistan vs Hong Kong Group A match September 2

7. B1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 3

8. A1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 4

9. A1 vs B1 Super 4 match September 6

10. A2 vs B2 Super 4 match September 7

11. A1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 8

12. B1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) September 11