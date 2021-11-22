Kolkata: Rahul Dravid won hearts with his gesture towards the new fielding coach of India after Ishan Kishan affected his second run out against New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the Eden Gardens. Dravid patted T. Dilip on the back after Kishan’s direct hit sent Mitchell Santner packing. Dravid seemed to be impressed with the level India was setting on the field.

India’s fielding has improved leaps and bounds and Kishan is the latest addition to the list of athletic fielders. Kishan sprinted in from the midwicket boundary to the edge of the circle, before picking up the ball quickly and hitting the stumps.

Here is the moment-of-brilliance from Kishan:

And here is how Dravid lauded Dilip:

After the comprehensive 73-run win in front of a packed Eden Gardens, Dravid asked the team to stay grounded. He also recognised the fact that it was difficult for the visiting side to play matches three days after a World final.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground and be a bit realistic about this win. Not easy for NZ to play a World Cup final and then to turn up three days later to play three games in six days, was never going to be easy for them. Nice from our perspective but we have to learn from this series and move forward. It’s a long journey ahead over the next 10 months and we’ll have our share of ups and downs,” Dravid said at the post-match presentation.

After a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, the new-look side has brought smiles and happiness back on the faces of fans with the emphatic series win.