Dubai: With Ravi Shastri’s tenure as Team India head coach nearing, Rahul Dravid is emerging as the frontrunner to replace him. As per reports, Dravid was approached by the BCCI with an offer and that convinced him to apply for the position. If things go as per plan, Dravid would be India’s next head coach. Plaudits and fans are already lauding BCCI for this move to get in ‘The Wall’ Dravid.

Ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt also reckons this was ‘on the cards.’

“This was on the cards that Rahul Dravid was going become India’s coach after Ravi Shastri’s retirement. He justified his role with the India A and India U-19 squads, and as the director of India’s national academy (NCA). He has given Indian cricket finished products, so he will deservingly take up the role,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“No doubt he was a great player but his player development program has its own standing. There are enough reasons why he should be with the team,” added Butt.

Reports had claimed that BCCI had also approached Ricky Ponting and Mahela Jayawardena, who snubbed the offer.

Meanwhile, Shastri is with the Indian team in UAE for the upcoming T20 World Cup which would be his last assignment as India coach. He would like to sign off on a high.

India start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. The Virat Kohli-led side would like to get off to a winning start. India would be hot favourites in the game against Pakistan given their WC record against the Babar Azam-led side.