Mumbai: After India’s debacle in the 2007 World Cup, MS Dhoni was made the captain of the side for the inaugural T20 World Cup as the seniors were missing. But then, after Dhoni led the side to the T20 WC triumph, he was made the captain in the other formats as well. But all of this happened because of the backing of then-captain Rahul Dravid.

Former Team India manager Ratnakar Shetty in his book ‘On Board: Test.Trial.Triumph’ reveals the sequence of events that led to Dhoni becoming the captain.

Shetty recalls Dravid wanting to meet then-BCCI president Sharad Pawar at the IPL launch privately. Rahul then met Pawar and Shetty recalls learning that Rahul had resigned as the captain. The resignation was announced on the eve of India’s first game in the ICC World T20.

Once Rahul made up his mind and resigned, Pawar asked him to suggest who should take over and that is when the former mentioned the name of Dhoni, who was going to lead the side in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Apparently, Pawar asked the same question to Sachin Tendulkar. The ex-batting legend also recommended the name of Dhoni as captain.

In the following years, Dhoni went on to become one of India’s most successful captains. Not only did he lead India to a win in the inaugural T20 World Cup, but four years later – he led India to its second 50-overs World Cup win as well.

Dhoni took Indian cricket to new heights and is rated as arguably the best finisher in the game.