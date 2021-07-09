New Delhi: Former Indian domestic giant Wasim Jaffer reckons Rahul Dravid shouldn’t push himself to become India’s head coach. Jaffer feels Dravid’s guidance is needed at the grassroots level of Under-19 cricket and he should continue to blossom India’s uprising talents.

Dravid is well known to get the best out of the young players and he has done a fine job in strengthening India’s bench strength. The former Indian skipper had done a great job when he was the Under-19 and India A coach and he is helping the young players at the National Cricket Academy as a director.

Meanwhile, Dravid will serve as the head coach for the tour of Sri Lanka. As India’s main team’s chief coach Ravi Shastri’s contract will expire after the T20 World Cup 2021, a lot of cricket experts feel Dravid should take the big role. However, Jaffer feels Dravid shouldn’t take the head coach role of the main team.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQ60solO2N0

In fact, Dravid was earlier offered a batting consultant role for the senior Indian team but he had rejected that because of his commitments with Under-19 and India A teams.

“Even more credit, I think, should go to Rahul Dravid. The way he is working as a head coach at the NCA and the way he’s guiding U19 players, India A players, fringe players and even the international players who go to NCA [National Cricket Academy] when they aren’t in the team. There can’t be a better role model or mentor than Rahul Dravid,” Jaffer said in his YouTube video.

“And now he’s going as a coach of this Indian team to Sri Lanka. So I am sure those youngsters will benefit a lot and I personally feel that he should not push himself to become the coach of an international team.

“I feel he needs to work with the U-19 and India A players at the NCA. I believe the international players who play in the Indian team are a finished product but Rahul Dravid’s mentorship and guidance is more needed at the U19 and India A level as it can help to reach the next level.